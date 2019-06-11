The Uninhabitable Earth: A grim portrait of the future of climate change

Floods in Ontario. Wildfires in Alberta. A mass species die-off. According to scientists, all of these phenomena are caused or exacerbated by our warming climate.

Author David Wallace-Wells has written a new book called The Uninhabitable Earth, examining what life will look like if we keep going down this road. The book has been hailed for its frankness, but also criticized for being alarmist.

"I'm not alarming you; the science is alarming," says Wallace-Wells. "I think that as a journalist, I feel like the main job of all of us in this kind of storytelling field is to share our best understanding of the world. And I think it's very clear that we are suffering more from complacency than we are from fatalism."