The terrible, no good year for Quebec sovereignty
FRONT BURNER

Long-time Quebec journalist Martin Patriquin sheds light on why Quebec’s separatist movement is struggling, but why it will endure.
A Yes supporter holding a Quebec flag chants nationalist slogans prior to a concert in support of sovereignty in Montreal Friday Sept. 29, 1995. (Canadian Press/Paul Chiasson)
"For 40 years, sovereignty has been in elections by default because either the party in power or the party in opposition was a sovereigntist party … that is no longer the case," says long-time Quebec journalist Martin Patriquin.

While the question of sovereignty remains front of mind for many Quebecers, this year it wasn't an issue in a Quebec election for the first time in decades. Today on Front Burner, Patriquin sheds light on why the province's separatist movement is struggling, but why it will endure.  

