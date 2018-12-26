The terrible, no good year for Quebec sovereignty

"For 40 years, sovereignty has been in elections by default because either the party in power or the party in opposition was a sovereigntist party … that is no longer the case," says long-time Quebec journalist Martin Patriquin.

While the question of sovereignty remains front of mind for many Quebecers, this year it wasn't an issue in a Quebec election for the first time in decades. Today on Front Burner, Patriquin sheds light on why the province's separatist movement is struggling, but why it will endure.