The terrible, no good year for Quebec sovereignty
Long-time Quebec journalist Martin Patriquin sheds light on why Quebec’s separatist movement is struggling, but why it will endure.
"For 40 years, sovereignty has been in elections by default because either the party in power or the party in opposition was a sovereigntist party … that is no longer the case," says long-time Quebec journalist Martin Patriquin.
While the question of sovereignty remains front of mind for many Quebecers, this year it wasn't an issue in a Quebec election for the first time in decades. Today on Front Burner, Patriquin sheds light on why the province's separatist movement is struggling, but why it will endure.
