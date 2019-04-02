The story behind unsolved murders in Toronto's Gay Village

When men started disappearing from Toronto's Gay Village, people in the community there worried a serial killer could be responsible. Sadly, they were right, and eventually Bruce McArthur pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of eight men between 2010 and 2017. The cases that eventually led to McArthur's conviction spurred reporter Justin Ling to dig deeper into a series of unsolved murder and missing-persons cases in Toronto's Gay Village. He tells the story in the latest season of Uncover: The Village.

