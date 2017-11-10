Skip to Main Content
The rise and fall of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi
Front Burner

According to president Donald Trump, the leader of ISIS is dead following a U.S. raid in Syria. Today on Front Burner, what does this mean for the future of the Islamic State? Washington Post national security reporter Joby Warrick explains.
This file image made from video posted on a militant website in 2014, shows the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, delivering a sermon at a mosque in Iraq. (The Associated Press)
Listen to the full episode23:36

On Sunday President Donald Trump announced that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi died during a U.S. raid in Syria. Today on Front Burner, Joby Warrick explains the significance of Baghdadi's death and what this means for the future of ISIS. Warrick is a national security reporter for the Washington Post and Pulitzer-prize winning author of Black Flags: The Rise Of ISIS

