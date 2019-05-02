The push for regime change in Venezuela
Today on Front Burner — we speak to the CBC’s Evan Dyer about an attempt to oust Nicolas Maduro, and to Columbia University Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, who says the U.S. and others need to stay out of this conflict.
We also talk to the CBC's Evan Dyer about what's happening on the ground in the country, as opposition leader Juan Guaido calls on the military to join him in overthrowing sitting President Nicolas Maduro.
