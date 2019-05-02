Skip to Main Content
The push for regime change in Venezuela
Front Burner·FRONTBURNER

The push for regime change in Venezuela

Today on Front Burner — we speak to the CBC’s Evan Dyer about an attempt to oust Nicolas Maduro, and to Columbia University Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, who says the U.S. and others need to stay out of this conflict.
CBC News ·
National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela, Juan Guaido, waves his national flag during a rally on the shores of Maracaibo Lake in Cabimas, Venezuela. (Fernando Llano/Associated Press)
Listen to the full episode21:57

Today on Front Burner, we speak to UN special adviser and Columbia University Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, about the political climate in Venezuela, and why he's against U.S. intervention in the region.

We also talk to the CBC's Evan Dyer about what's happening on the ground in the country, as opposition leader Juan Guaido calls on the military to join him in overthrowing sitting President Nicolas Maduro.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.