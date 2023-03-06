The push for answers over alleged election meddling

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau once again resisted a call that's been getting progressively louder in Ottawa: the call for a public inquiry into allegations of Beijing's interference in our most recent elections.

Opposition MPs on a Parliamentary committee have already voted in favour of an inquiry into foreign interference, although that motion is non-binding. Meanwhile, a number of reports, committee investigations and witness testimonies have either already been delivered, or are on the way.

Today, CBC's The House host Catherine Cullen explains the newest revelations, what big questions are still at play, and what avenues remain to get those answers.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify