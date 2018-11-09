FRONT BURNER
The psychology of climate change communication
Carbon pricing expert George Marshall explains the psychology of climate change communication and the work he's done in Canada on this front to bridge the political divides.
Listen to the full episode14:51
Arguments about climate change and the polarized carbon tax are heating up in Canada. Jayme Poisson talks to a British expert on the way politicians and governments communicate around climate change to find out how to bridge the gap.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.