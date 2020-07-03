The politics of a dramatic COVID-19 surge in the U.S.
The U.S. has hit a record 2.6 million COVID-19 cases, the most in the world. CBC’s Paul Hunter explains how it got there, and why the simple act of wearing a mask has become political.
The United States is in the midst of a huge COVID-19 surge. It has more than 2.6 million cases, more than any country in the world. On Wednesday, a record 50,000 new cases were reported.
Today on Front Burner, CBC Washington correspondent Paul Hunter walks us through how the U.S. got to this point, President Donald Trump's role in it, and how even a mask has become a political statement.