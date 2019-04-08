The political longevity of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu is put to the test
Today on Front Burner, CBC’s Derek Stoffel explains Benjamin Netanyahu’s political longevity and the upcoming Israeli election.
Listen to the full episode23:23
Benjamin Netanyahu has been the Prime Minister of Israel for ten years. If he is re-elected and stays on in the job through the summer, he'll be longest serving Prime Minister in the country's history. But he faces a tough opponent in former military general Benny Gantz. Today on Front Burner, CBC's Derek Stoffel on Benjamin Netanyahu's political staying power.
