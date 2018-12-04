FRONT BURNER
The political cost of carbon taxes
CBC reporter Nahlah Ayed lays out what's happening at COP24, and energy economist Mark Jaccard explains why implementing carbon pricing can be a costly political move.
Listen to the full episode19:06
As COP24 tries to set rules for how the world deals with environmental issues, we look at why the Canadian government has chosen carbon pricing as a key tool in addressing climate change. CBC reporter Nahlah Ayed gives us an overview of what's happening at COP24, and energy economist and Simon Fraser University professor Mark Jaccard explains why carbon pricing is a costly political move.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.