The next phase of Russia's brutal war in Ukraine

The port city of Mariupol in Eastern Ukraine, once home to around 400,000, has been effectively reduced to rubble by Russian forces, which have battered the city and surrounded its steel plant, where women and children are still trapped.

A battered but stubborn force of Ukrainian soldiers is still holding out, made up of members of the Azov Battalion, a far-right group that has become part of Ukraine's armed forces.

After Ukraine's early success in the north, especially its defence of the capital Kyiv, Russia has shifted its brutal campaign to other parts of the country. Today on Front Burner, we're talking to the Wall Street Journal's European security correspondent James Marson on Russia's changing tactics 61 days into its war with Ukraine — and what could happen next.

