Skip to Main Content
The key takeaways of Robert Mueller's marathon testimony
Front Burner

The key takeaways of Robert Mueller's marathon testimony

Today on Front Burner, the CBC’s Paul Hunter on Robert Mueller’s reluctant testimony on Capitol Hill, and why both sides of the aisle are claiming victory.
CBC News ·
Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before the House Intelligence Committee hearing on his report on Russian election interference, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in Washington. (Alex Brandon/The Associated Press)
Listen to the full episode22:23

On Wednesday, Robert Mueller answered questions for six hours on Capitol Hill. He refused to confirm that Donald Trump had broken any laws, but also pushed back against lawmakers suggesting his report exonerated the President. 

Today on Front Burner, the CBC's Paul Hunter on what was accomplished during Mueller's reluctant testimony. "He certainly left the impression he didn't want to be there," says Hunter. "He wanted the report speak for itself, and he said that many times." 

Subscribe to Front Burner in your favourite podcast app.


 