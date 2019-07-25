The key takeaways of Robert Mueller's marathon testimony
Today on Front Burner, the CBC’s Paul Hunter on Robert Mueller’s reluctant testimony on Capitol Hill, and why both sides of the aisle are claiming victory.
On Wednesday, Robert Mueller answered questions for six hours on Capitol Hill. He refused to confirm that Donald Trump had broken any laws, but also pushed back against lawmakers suggesting his report exonerated the President.
Today on Front Burner, the CBC's Paul Hunter on what was accomplished during Mueller's reluctant testimony. "He certainly left the impression he didn't want to be there," says Hunter. "He wanted the report speak for itself, and he said that many times."
