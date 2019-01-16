FRONT BURNER
The inside story of Rahaf Mohammed's escape from Saudi Arabia
Canada has granted asylum to Rahaf Mohammed, a Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand to escape alleged abuse from her family. CBC's senior correspondent Susan Ormiston shares the inside story of Mohammed's plight and her plans for the future.
Listen to the full episode25:52
"Clearly she was defiant against the restrictions that a woman of her age — a woman of any age in Saudi Arabia — is accustomed to."
