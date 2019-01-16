Skip to Main Content
The inside story of Rahaf Mohammed's escape from Saudi Arabia
FRONT BURNER

The inside story of Rahaf Mohammed's escape from Saudi Arabia

Canada has granted asylum to Rahaf Mohammed, a Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand to escape alleged abuse from her family. CBC's senior correspondent Susan Ormiston shares the inside story of Mohammed's plight and her plans for the future.
CBC News ·
After locking herself in a Thai hotel room, Saudi teenager Rahaf Mohammed made desperate pleas on social media for help to escape her allegedly abuse family. (Cole Burston/AFP/Getty Images)
Listen to the full episode25:52

"Clearly she was defiant against the restrictions that a woman of her age — a woman of any age in Saudi Arabia — is accustomed to."

Canada has granted asylum to Rahaf Mohammed, a Saudi teenager who fled to Thailand to escape alleged abuse from her family. CBC's senior correspondent Susan Ormiston shares the inside story of Mohammed's plight and her plans for the future.

​Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

​ ​​

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us