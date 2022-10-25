The fate of the Amazon at stake as Brazil votes

Roberto de Oliveira Alves is a cattle farmer in the Brazilian Amazon. He's also a staunch supporter of incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro. He lives in the state of Rondônia where land is being carved out of the Amazon rainforest to make space for ranchers and farmers to expand.

With the final round of Brazil's presidential election coming up, scientists warn that the fate of the Amazon is on the ballot, too. Tens of thousands of illegal fires have already decimated parts of the precious ecosystem, and activists warn if Bolsonaro wins again, even more of the Amazon will go — a loss that could have a devastating impact on climate change.

CBC's International Climate Correspondent Susan Ormiston recently got back from Brazil, and today on Front Burner she explains what's at stake for the Amazon when the country votes on Sunday.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify