The end of an era: Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors

Raptors star point guard Kyle Lowry will be joining the Miami Heat after nearly a decade as the face of Toronto basketball.

At just six feet tall, some sports analysts consider him to be the greatest Toronto Raptor of all time.

"I enjoy the challenge of people counting me out, counting the team out," Lowry said in May.

In 2019, he helped lead the team to win the NBA championships.

"He showed our city who we want to be. The fighter. The leader," Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement. "The player who's got your back and leads the charge. Who takes the charge. Who falls down and gets back up. Again and again."

Sports writer Alex Wong looks back at Lowry's legacy with the Raptors on and off the court, the moments that made him truly great, and the year he brought glory to a team long seen as the underdogs of the NBA.