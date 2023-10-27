The emotional fallout of Buffy Sainte-Marie revelations

After CBC's The Fifth Estate released a bombshell documentary last week calling Canadian music icon and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie's Indigenous ancestry into question, the reaction has been swift and complex. Drew Hayden Taylor and Kim Wheeler join us to talk about why the revelations have been painful and difficult to process for many in the Indigenous community.

For transcripts of Front Burner, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/transcripts

Transcripts of each episode will be made available by the next workday.

