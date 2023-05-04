'The Drugs Store,' safe supply, and its backlash

Two months ago, Jerry Martin opened up a shop in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside selling a clean supply of drugs like cocaine and heroin. His store was shut down by B.C. police less than 24 hours later.

Last Friday, Martin himself died from a suspected fentanyl overdose.

For the last several months, safe supply has been the subject of fiery debate in the House of Commons. Conservatives like Pierre Poilievre say that safe supply policies lead to an increase in drug-related deaths. But many experts and B.C. officials disagree.

Today on Front Burner, VICE News reporter Manisha Krishnan discusses the life and legacy of Jerry Martin, as well as the current state of safe supply policies in Canada.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify