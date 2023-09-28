The Canadian helping U.S states defend anti-trans laws

Since 2020, state-level politicians in the U.S. have passed dozens of bills that LGBTQ advocates say are anti-trans. When it comes to defending these laws in court, states have been turning to an unlikely ally: Toronto psychologist James Cantor. He's testified in more than 20 cases in the U.S. involving transgender issues.

Today on Front Burner, CBC investigative journalist Jonathan Montpetit on Cantor's influence, and how his scientific expertise is being weaponized by conservative Christian groups and Republican politicians to roll back trans rights in the U.S.

For transcripts of Front Burner, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/transcripts

Transcripts of each episode will be made available by the next workday.

