The assassination of Haiti's president

After months of rising political violence and years of civil unrest, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by heavily armed gunmen in the presidential residence. His wife Martine was also shot and taken to hospital. That leaves questions about who was behind the attack, and who will take over the country's leadership.

Widlore Mérancourt, editor-in-chief of Haiti's AyiboPost, joins host Jayme Poisson to discuss the vacuum of power left behind and how people in the capital of Port-au-Prince are reacting.