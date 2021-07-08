Skip to Main Content
Front Burner

The assassination of Haiti's president

After months of rising political violence, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by heavily armed gunmen in the presidential residence. Widlore Mérancourt, a Haitian journalist, joins host Jayme Poisson for the latest from Port-au-Prince.
CBC News ·
Haitian presidential candidate Jovenel Moise led in early voting last year, but the electoral process was marred by fraud and violence. (Andres Martinez Casaras/Reuters)
Front Burner18:00The assassination of Haiti’s president

After months of rising political violence and years of civil unrest, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated by heavily armed gunmen in the presidential residence. His wife Martine was also shot and taken to hospital. That leaves questions about who was behind the attack, and who will take over the country's leadership. 

Widlore Mérancourt, editor-in-chief of Haiti's AyiboPost, joins host Jayme Poisson to discuss the vacuum of power left behind and how people in the capital of Port-au-Prince are reacting. 

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify

 

now