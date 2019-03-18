FRONT BURNER
The aftermath of the Christchurch mosque shootings and the rise of far-right extremism
Mass shootings at two mosques on Friday evening in Christchurch, New Zealand, were felt around the globe. We hear from Adrienne Arsenault, who is in Christchurch. And from Stephanie Carvin, a former analyst for CSIS, on the steady rise of far-right extremism in Canada.
Listen to the full episode29:16
Mass shootings at two mosques on Friday evening in Christchurch, New Zealand, were felt around the globe. Here in Canada, it echoed a 2017 attack on the Islamic Cultural Center in Quebec.
Today on Front Burner, Adrienne Arsenault reports from Christchurch, New Zealand. And Stephanie Carvin, an assistant professor at the Norman Paterson School of International Affairs at Carleton University and a former analyst for CSIS, discusses the steady rise of far-right extremism in Canada and why security agencies have been slow to respond.
