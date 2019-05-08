Taking stock of Doug Ford's spending cuts

Doug Ford campaigned to become premier of Ontario on a promise to rein in spending without laying off public employees, in part to try to "allay people's fears that he was going to be a reincarnation of Mike Harris," says CBC Queen's Park reporter Mike Crawley. Now, less than a year into Ford's tenure, it seems like there's a new cut being reported every day. Today on Front Burner, Crawley discusses how Ford stayed away from the "big slash and burn" approach but may still run the risk of "death by a thousand cuts."

