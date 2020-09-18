Skip to Main Content
Tackling far-right activity in the Canadian military
Today on Front Burner, CBC’s Murray Brewster on right-wing extremism in the ranks of the Canadian military, and an army commander’s vow to weed it out.
Lt.-Gen. Wayne Eyre, who was a brigadier general at the time of this file photo, speaks with Lt.-Gen. Paul Wynnyk, commander of the Canadian Army, in the Wainwright Garrison training area during Exercise MAPLE RESOLVE on June 2, 2016. Eyre has now been appointed deputy commander of the UN Command in Korea. (DND Combat Camera/Master Corporal Malcolm Byers)
The military has a problem with far-right extremism in its ranks. We've seen it rear its head before, most recently in a CBC News investigation into a Canadian Ranger unit, which found that a B.C. reservist who openly supported two far-right groups was allowed to continue serving even after being identified by military counterintelligence and interviewed as a potential threat. 

Now, the commander of the army says he will issue a special order to specifically tackle the problem. But will it be enough?

Today, CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster on far-right extremism in the Canadian Forces, and what's being done to address it.

