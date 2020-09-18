Tackling far-right activity in the Canadian military

The military has a problem with far-right extremism in its ranks. We've seen it rear its head before, most recently in a CBC News investigation into a Canadian Ranger unit, which found that a B.C. reservist who openly supported two far-right groups was allowed to continue serving even after being identified by military counterintelligence and interviewed as a potential threat.

Now, the commander of the army says he will issue a special order to specifically tackle the problem. But will it be enough?

Today, CBC senior defence writer Murray Brewster on far-right extremism in the Canadian Forces, and what's being done to address it.