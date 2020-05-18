Stories from the Kamloops Indian Residential School

Many contracted diseases like tuberculosis and measles, and later died. Some fleeing school tried to hop on trains and died. Others drowned in the nearby river, or died by suicide.

Those are the findings in documents newly obtained by CBC investigative reporter Jorge Barrera on some of the Indigenous children who lived and died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

It was run mostly by the Catholic Church during its days in operation, and according to the Tk'emlups te' Secwepemc Nation, is also the site of what are believed to be the unmarked burial places of children's remains.

Today on Front Burner, stories from inside that school.