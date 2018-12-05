FRONT BURNER
Stopping the flow of Chinese fentanyl into Canada
"If we were doing something killing thousands of Chinese...we would hear from them loud and clear," says former Canadian ambassador to China, David Mulroney. He argues that Canada needs to pressure China to do more to stop the flow of fentanyl, and questions why PM Justin Trudeau didn't apply more diplomatic pressure at the G20 this week.
