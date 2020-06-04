Skip to Main Content
State-sponsored hackers target vaccine research
State-sponsored hackers target vaccine research

Today on Front Burner: The threat state-sponsored hackers pose for vaccine research and development — and what exactly is driving them.
While scientists worldwide are trying to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, reports show an uptick in state-sponsored medical hacking. Countries like China and Iran appear to be actively hacking vaccine research. 

Today on Front Burner: We talk to cybersecurity expert Priscilla Moriuchi about the fears that are driving these hacking efforts, and how they could derail vaccine research.

