COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise across the world - and here at home. That has many wondering whether public health officials should revisit their policies around people wearing face masks. But, as we learn there are many questions with not so many definitive answers. Where is the science on wearing masks? Where should you wear a mask? How should you wear it? What about supply? Jayme Poisson tries to tackle some of these questions with Dr. Isaac Bogoch, on tonight's Front Burner.

