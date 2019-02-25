Should Tech Companies Pay Us For Our Data?

Everything we do online leaves a trail and creates a lot of data about our behaviour. Information is generated for tech companies that analyse what we buy online, what videos we watch on YouTube etc. It makes it easier to sell us things we want, and creates a data set to help artificial intelligence become smarter. Author Glen Weyl says our data is incredibly valuable, and we should get paid for it. "It undermines our agency and our dignity if the contributions we're making aren't being recognized," says Weyl, whose new book is called "Radical Markets."

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app!

