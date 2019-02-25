FRONT BURNER
Should Tech Companies Pay Us For Our Data?
Our behaviour online creates a lot of data that's useful for tech companies - what we buy, what videos we watch on YouTube, what movies we see on Netflix. Author Glen Weyl says if tech companies make money off this information, we should get paid for it.
Everything we do online leaves a trail and creates a lot of data about our behaviour. Information is generated for tech companies that analyse what we buy online, what videos we watch on YouTube etc. It makes it easier to sell us things we want, and creates a data set to help artificial intelligence become smarter. Author Glen Weyl says our data is incredibly valuable, and we should get paid for it. "It undermines our agency and our dignity if the contributions we're making aren't being recognized," says Weyl, whose new book is called "Radical Markets."
