Sex assault reforms held up by Senate 'old boys,' says former Tory leader

It was 2017 when then-Conservative leader Rona Ambrose introduced legislation that would make it mandatory for incoming federal judges to receive comprehensive training on sexual assault law. But despite bipartisan support in the House, the bill is stalled in the Senate. Today on Front Burner, Rona Ambrose on why she is making noise to save her bill, before it dies when Parliament adjourns ahead of the next election.

