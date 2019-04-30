Severe flooding afflicts Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick — again
Today on Front Burner, one Quebec family’s difficult decision to leave their flood-ravaged home for good, and a disaster prevention expert on how homes in flood-prone areas should be subject to mandatory buyouts.
Listen to the full episode20:10
"We can't go through this again." Thousands of people across Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick are dealing with serious floods this week — and not for the first time. Today on Front Burner, we hear from one Quebec mother on her family's difficult decision to leave their flood-ravaged home for good, and a disaster prevention expert who thinks governments should buy homeowners out of their flood-prone houses.
