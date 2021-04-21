Rodney King lawyer on George Floyd, Derek Chauvin
Today we cover the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in the killing of George Floyd and hear from a civil rights lawyer, who represented Rodney King, about the long history of police violence in the U.S. against Black people.
Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer who held his knee on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The verdict led to immediate celebrations in the streets of Minneapolis, Minn.
Floyd's story is part of a long history of Black people in the United States being targeted by law enforcement. Today we talk about that history with John Burris, a civil rights lawyer based in Oakland, Calif. He represented Rodney King in his civil suit against the Los Angeles police department after its officers beat him in 1991.