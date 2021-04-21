Skip to Main Content
Front Burner

Rodney King lawyer on George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

Today we cover the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict in the killing of George Floyd and hear from a civil rights lawyer, who represented Rodney King, about the long history of police violence in the U.S. against Black people.
CBC News ·
TOPSHOT - People stand in front of a mural of George Floyd in Houston, Texas on June 8, 2020. - George Floyd, the 46-year-old African American whose killing by a white police officer transformed him into a global icon of the struggle against racism and police brutality, will be laid to rest on June 9 in Houston, the city where he grew up. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)
Front Burner24:52Rodney King lawyer on George Floyd, Derek Chauvin

Derek Chauvin, the ex-police officer who held his knee on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds, has been found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The verdict led to immediate celebrations in the streets of Minneapolis, Minn.

Floyd's story is part of a long history of Black people in the United States being targeted by law enforcement. Today we talk about that history with John Burris, a civil rights lawyer based in Oakland, Calif. He represented Rodney King in his civil suit against the Los Angeles police department after its officers beat him in 1991.

