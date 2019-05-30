Robert Mueller breaks his silence

After two years of silence, Robert Mueller delivered his first public statement since being appointed as special counsel. He announced his resignation from the U.S. Department of Justice and reiterated the central findings of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." Today on Front Burner, Mueller biographer Garrett Graff on the man at the helm of the Trump-Russia investigation.

