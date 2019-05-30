Skip to Main Content
Robert Mueller breaks his silence
Robert Mueller biographer Garrett Graff analyzes the special counsel’s first public statement since taking on the Russia investigation, and gives us a deeper look at the notoriously private prosecutor.
Special counsel Robert Muller speaks at the Department of Justice on Wednesday in Washington. Mueller spoke for about 10 minutes, re-emphasizing parts of the report that has been released in redacted form. (Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press)

After two years of silence, Robert Mueller delivered his first public statement since being appointed as special counsel. He announced his resignation from the U.S. Department of Justice and reiterated the central findings of his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, saying "If we had had confidence that the president clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said so." Today on Front Burner, Mueller biographer Garrett Graff on the man at the helm of the Trump-Russia investigation.

