Renters brace for winter COVID-19 evictions
As bans protecting tenants have been lifted across the country, a growing number of people are facing possible eviction. As part of our ongoing series Year K, today we look at how the pandemic is impacting renters.
CBC News ·
Hicham Alasbachi is a Syrian refugee who is facing possible eviction from his apartment in North York, Ont. (Shannon Higgins/CBC)
Hicham Alasbachi is a Syrian refugee who lives in a one bedroom, first-floor apartment on Weston Road in North York, Ont. He's been there for a couple years now, but he's not sure how much longer he'll be able to stay. Alasbachi's had problems paying his rent for a long time, and now, seven months into the pandemic, he's facing the possibility of eviction. As part of Year K, our ongoing series exploring how the pandemic could make Canada a less equal place, today we're focused on evictions and why the COVID economic downturn is hitting renters so hard.

