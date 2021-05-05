Regulating streamers and a free speech fight
A bill designed to regulate online streaming services like Netflix is morphing into a free speech controversy over changes that were made to include user-generated content — like uploads on YouTube or TikTok — in the regulations. The Logic's Murad Hemmadi explains.