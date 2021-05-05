Skip to Main Content
Regulating streamers and a free speech fight

Could your YouTube videos be subject to government regulation? A change to a bill designed to bring online streaming services under the purview of the Broadcasting Act has sparked controversy. The Logic’s Murad Hemmadi explains.
CBC News ·
Minister of Canadian Heritage Steven Guilbeault responds to a question during Question Period in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Tuesday, November 3, 2020. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
Front Burner24:12Regulating streamers and a free speech fight

A bill designed to regulate online streaming services like Netflix is morphing into a free speech controversy over changes that were made to include user-generated content — like uploads on YouTube or TikTok — in the regulations. The Logic's Murad Hemmadi explains. 

