Raptors preview and the NBA's China problem
Today on Front Burner, sports writer Alex Wong delivers a Raptors season preview, plus breaks down the tension between China, the NBA and its fans.
Listen to the full episode18:03
It may be election day. But it's also the eve of the Toronto Raptors season opener. So we're putting Canadian politics aside for one day to talk to sports writer Alex Wong.
The last time we spoke to Alex, it was the night of the Raptors NBA Championship victory. Today, he brings us a preview of the Raptors season to come. Plus, he explains the ongoing tensions between the NBA and China.
Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.