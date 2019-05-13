'Racist' letters on Senator's website trigger suspension
Today on Front Burner, CBC’s JP Tasker unravels Lynn Beyak’s suspension from the Senate, after she refused to remove letters from her webpage that were widely deemed racist.
Listen to the full episode24:33
Last week, Senator Lynn Beyak was suspended by her colleagues without pay for the remainder of this parliamentary session. Her punishment came after posting letters on her official Senate webpage that many, including the Senate's ethics watchdog, deem racist towards Indigenous people.
Beyak says she's being punished for exercising freedom of speech.
CBC's JP Tasker has been following this story from the start and today on Front Burner he gets us up to speed.
