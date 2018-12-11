Race, policing and a 'disturbing' pattern

"If a few white people were being killed at the rate that we are being killed...we wouldn't be having this conversation today," says Desmond Cole, in response to an Ontario Human Rights commission report on policing and race in Toronto. Cole is a writer and activist who focuses on race and policing. The report's findings include that a black person in Toronto is nearly 20 times more likely than a white person to be shot and killed by police.

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

