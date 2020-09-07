Race, income inequality, and back-to-school in Canada
Many kids in Canada return to school this week, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Today on Front Burner, Globe and Mail reporters Dakshana Bascaramurty and Caroline Alphonso discuss how race and income inequality might shape this school year, and the public education system more widely.
The back-to-school season is in full swing this week across Canada. But this year, especially in a province like Ontario where in-class learning is completely optional, returning to school looks different depending on your income and background.
While on one end of the income spectrum, some parents are investing in "learning pods." On the other, many are keeping their kids home to study online because of high COVID-19 rates in their neighbourhoods.
Today on Front Burner, Globe and Mail reporters Dakshana Bascaramurty and Caroline Alphonso discuss those disparities and what they might mean for the public education system more widely.