Quebec's high-stakes plan to reopen
Quebec’s premier says the COVID-19 crisis is under control outside long term care facilities. Is it? But will his controversial plan to begin reopening the province spark wider spread of the virus?
Listen to the full episode25:15
Quebec's premier, François Legault, has announced a plan to reopen the province in May, and he says the province's COVID-19 crisis is now under control — at least, outside long term care facilities.
But is it really under control? And will reopening the province trigger deeper community transmission of the virus?
CBC Montreal's Kate McKenna and Jonathan Montpetit join us to talk about what's happening in the epicentre of Canada's coronavirus pandemic.
