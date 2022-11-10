Content
Qatar and a World Cup controversy

From human rights abuses to same-sex discrimination, why the upcoming World Cup in Qatar is so controversial.
A migrant worker sleeps on a bench before his early morning shift, in front of Khalifa International Stadium, also known as Qatar's national and oldest stadium, which will host matches during FIFA World Cup 2022, in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty) (Nariman El-Mofty/The Associated Press)
This month's FIFA World Cup is a big one for Canada. It's the first time in 36 years that our men's team has qualified to compete, and the last World Cup before Canada shares hosting duties in 2026.

But in the decade since Qatar won its bid to host this year's tournament, allegations of bribery, discrimination and human rights abuses have threatened to overshadow the game. Qatar criminalizes same-sex relationships and a report from the Guardian says at least 6,500 migrant workers have died since its successful bid.

As players and fans grapple with how to protest, we're joined by Roger Bennett of the Men in Blazers podcast. He's just co-authored a new book called Gods of Soccer and is co-hosting World Corrupt, a podcast that dives deep into FIFA corruption and the World Cup in Qatar. 

