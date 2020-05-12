Pro sports begin to climb back

This weekend marked the return of a major sporting event to North America, the first since the pandemic forced leagues into lockdown in mid-March. UFC 249 brought mixed martial arts fighters back into the octagon in an empty stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.

As other major leagues make plans to reopen, Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur reports on the future of sports, post-COVID-19. Will they ever be the same?

Subscribe to Front Burner on your favourite podcast app.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Listen on Apple Podcasts

Listen on Spotify