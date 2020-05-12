Pro sports begin to climb back
As major leagues strategize how to open amid the coronavirus, sports columnist Bruce Arthur shares his thoughts on the future of sports, post-pandemic.
Listen to the full episode
This weekend marked the return of a major sporting event to North America, the first since the pandemic forced leagues into lockdown in mid-March. UFC 249 brought mixed martial arts fighters back into the octagon in an empty stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
As other major leagues make plans to reopen, Toronto Star columnist Bruce Arthur reports on the future of sports, post-COVID-19. Will they ever be the same?
