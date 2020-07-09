Pro-democracy leader Nathan Law flees Hong Kong over 'politics of fear'
In light of China’s sweeping national security law, one of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists has fled the territory. Today on Front Burner, Nathan Law tells us why from an undisclosed location.
The broad and ambiguous offences under China's new national security law have Hong Kongers censoring themselves, fearing a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
Pro-democracy protesters are holding up blank sheets. Cafes are stripping their messages of support. One of Hong Kong's most prominent and outspoken activists, too, has left the territory altogether.
Today on Front Burner, pro-democracy activist Nathan Law joins us from an undisclosed location. He'll take us through the years of unrest leading up to China's crackdown, and how these measures threaten the unique freedoms that came with living in Hong Kong.