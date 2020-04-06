Pregnancy in a pandemic

Questions about the impact of the coronavirus on pregnancy are running through the minds of many expectant parents. But there is scant research into how COVID-19 affects pregnancy: the disease is just so new. Today on Front Burner, we talk to the head of labour and delivery at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto, Dr. Wendy Whittle, about what we know so far about pregnancy and the coronavirus, and what hospitals are doing to operate safely.

