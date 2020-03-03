Police in Canada using controversial facial recognition software

That photo you posted to Instagram? It might be a part of Clearview AI's massive database of some three billion images, all scraped from the internet. The facial recognition app has experts worried about privacy overreach. A number of police forces in Canada said they don't use Clearview — until it turned out they do. Toronto Star reporters Wendy Gillis and Kate Allen have followed this story closely, and are here to talk implications.

