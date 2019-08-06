'Pick up the book and read': Canadian poets on the legacy of Toni Morrison
Today on Front Burner, in the wake of Toni Morrison’s death, two Canadian poets explain the importance of her legacy, and share why they’re among the countless writers inspired by her work.
Listen to the full episode19:14
Toni Morrison's literary and academic career was honoured with a Pulitzer Prize, Nobel Prize and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Her writing explored, celebrated, questioned and critiqued the space of black lives in America, up until her death on Monday at the age of 88.
Today on Front Burner, we speak with Halifax's former poet laureate El Jones and former poet laureate of Canada George Elliott Clarke about the importance of her work, both as a source of art, and form of activism.
