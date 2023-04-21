'Pentagon Leaks' detail Canada's military shortcomings

According to new reporting on the trove of leaked documents known as the 'Pentagon Leaks,' Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau privately told NATO officials that Canada will never meet a two per cent defense-spending target. A secret document, accessed by the Washington Post, also details criticisms leveled at Canada by its NATO allies.

On this episode, Amanda Coletta, who covers Canada for the Washington Post, discusses what the leaks mean for Canada's military standing among its peers, and what shortcomings have been identified by those allies.

