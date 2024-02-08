Overdoses and a small city state of emergency

Last week, paramedics in Belleville, Ont., responded to 13 drug overdoses in a single hour. By the time the city declared a state of emergency two days later, the total had reached almost two dozen.

So how did these near-simultaneous overdoses unfold? What caused them? And how can we stop the spikes of drug poisonings that have been happening in cities across Ontario?

Dan Taekema is CBC's reporter covering eastern Ontario communities from Belleville, to Kingston, and beyond.

