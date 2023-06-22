Over 100 deaths, lethal substances, and a global investigation

This week – Ontario police charged Kenneth Law, of Mississauga, with 12 counts of counselling or aiding suicide. That's on top of the two counts he was charged with when he was first arrested in May.

Law is accused of running several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm. He's alleged to have sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, and is being investigated by police forces from the UK to New Zealand.

Thomas Daigle has been covering this story extensively for CBC News. He's here to explain this complicated case, and what we know about the man at the centre of it.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help: