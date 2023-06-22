Content
Front Burner

Over 100 deaths, lethal substances, and a global investigation

Kenneth Law, who’s just been charged for an additional 12 counts of counselling or aiding suicide, is being investigated around the world for allegedly selling products for the purpose of self harm. We hear the story behind the case.
The deaths of, from top left: Neha Raju, Michael Dunham, Tom Parfett, Tom Windsor, Anthony Jones and Noelle Ramirez, are all suspected to be linked to Kenneth Law's companies. (muchloved.com; Devon Mind; submitted)
This week – Ontario police charged Kenneth Law, of Mississauga, with 12 counts of counselling or aiding suicide. That's on top of the two counts he was charged with when he was first arrested in May.

Law is accused of running several websites that were used to sell sodium nitrite and other items that can be used for self-harm. He's alleged to have sent at least 1,200 packages to people in more than 40 countries, and is being investigated by police forces from the UK to New Zealand.

Thomas Daigle has been covering this story extensively for CBC News. He's here to explain this complicated case, and what we know about the man at the centre of it.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

