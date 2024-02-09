Organized crime's system for stealing cars

Auto thefts have been spiking in Canadian cities, with criminals using and disposing of the vehicles or selling them to fund organized crime, even exporting them overseas. .

Why have cars become so easy for thieves to steal?

What systems are organized crime using to take vehicles in large quantities?

Will the federal Liberal's national summit on auto theft last Thursday provide lasting solutions?

Peter Edwards is a crime reporter with the Toronto Star and the author of numerous books on organized crime.

For transcripts of Front Burner, please visit: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/frontburner/transcripts

Transcripts of each episode will be made available by the next workday.