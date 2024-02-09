Content
Front Burner

Organized crime's system for stealing cars

Why are auto thefts spiking in Canada, and how are stolen cars funding organized crime and ending up overseas?
A police officer stands in front of a vehicle parked in a shipping container.
CBSA Superintendent Jean-Francois Rainville removes a mattress that was used to hide a stolen Toyota Sequoia in a container at a news conference Thursday, July 17, 2014 in Montreal. RCMP and Canadian Border Security Agency busted an auto theft ring operating out of the Port of Montreal and seized 44 luxury vehicles for a total of over a million dollars in the investigation that resulted in four arrests. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
Front Burner19:53Organized crime's system for stealing cars

Auto thefts have been spiking in Canadian cities, with criminals using and disposing of the vehicles or selling them to fund organized crime, even exporting them overseas. . 

Why have cars become so easy for thieves to steal? 

What systems are organized crime using to take vehicles in large quantities? 

Will the federal Liberal's national summit on auto theft last Thursday provide lasting solutions? 

Peter Edwards is a crime reporter with the Toronto Star and the author of numerous books on organized crime. 

