Ontario's COVID-19 case count is climbing — why?

On Saturday, images of hundreds of people at a crowded park in downtown Toronto went viral, infuriating people across Ontario for the flagrant disregard of social distancing. That anger was directed at a city where the spread of the virus is increasing, as Ontario fails to meet testing benchmarks.

With some COVID-19 restrictions relaxed in the province, experts say Ontario is moving in the wrong direction. What will Premier Doug Ford do to fix it? CBC's Ontario provincial affairs reporter Mike Crawley joins us to explain.

