One year after the van attack, 'incels' are unrepentant

One year after the deadly van attack in Toronto, the misogynistic online community that inspired it remains unchanged. The alleged driver left posts on Facebook shortly before the attack using language from "incel" (involuntary celibate) forums, where men post anti-women vitriol and threats of sexual violence. Reporter Zack Beauchamp talks about the year he spent investigating incels. He says they continue to take no responsibility for the attack.

"The incel community didn't change at all," says Beauchamp. He says the community has dismissed the suspect, and has failed to discourage violence. "If one person on the forum takes [threats of violence] seriously and not ironically, you've inspired violence."